A father and son drug-dealing operation in Burnley has been smashed by police, with one of the culprits jailed this week.

David and William Berry went into business together as father and son – but chose drugs, rather than a legitimate enterprise.

This brought them to the attention of Lancashire Police’s East Exploitation Team. Their criminal enterprise has now been taken out of commission.

David was yesterday (July 15th) sentenced to 10 years in prison, at Preston Crown Court.

On August 14th 2024, officers received a call from a concerned resident who had seen two men at the rear yard of a property in Brunshaw Road, Burnley, with a machete and a moped.

When officers searched the property for the two men, they found three kilos of white powder in a rucksack located in the loft. That transpired to be cocaine valued at £90,000.

Mobile phone enquiries led to the arrest of David and William on November 28th, 2024. David was arrested and a number of weapons, mobile phones and a large block of cocaine were recovered. A set of keys for his breakers unit in Pentridge Mill, Burnley, were also recovered from him.

A search of the roof over the office space located a suitcase which contained approximately £250,000 in cash in plastic bags, bags and large tins. One of the tins had the name ‘Will’ written on it.

A further search of the unit located a hydraulic press, plates and moulds with white powder on them. A fridge was found to contain six large bags of cocaine and amphetamine valued at £14,000, a knife, scales and packaging. Further searches revealed large amounts of suspected cutting agent.

When William was arrested he was found with cannabis, mobile phones and £10,000 in cash.

An examination of the phones showed William was heavily involved in drug-dealing and had his own Telegram channel offering large amounts of cannabis on a regular basis.

David Berry (66) of Fir Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply amphetamine and money laundering.

William Berry (23) of Belmont Grove, Burnley, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering. He was sentenced to 15 months custody, suspended for two years.

DS Stu Peall, from the East Exploitation Team, said: “David Berry was a significant player in the sale of illegal drugs. Hopefully the public will be reassured by the sentence handed down to David, which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“If you are aware of criminal activity in your area report it to us, confident that we will take the appropriate action.”

The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior, which is our response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Successful outcomes like this demonstrate the tireless work being done to protect the public and show that Lancashire is taking a relentless approach to tackling organised crime.”