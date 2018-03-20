Farmer given community order for various offences

A banned driver who shouted abuse at a passer-by who had called him a "paedophile" has been spared a jail term.

Farmer Damone Rous Murphy, had been driving along with his family when the victim shouted towards his car. Angry Murphy got out of his vehicle and confronted him in the trouble in Nelson.

Burnley magistrates were told 46-year-old Murphy, of Rhoda Street, Nelson, had been ordered off the road for 24 months. He had a long record, including for dangerous driving and drug- driving, but had not committed any offences for two years.

The defendant admitted driving while disqualified on Hallam Road, no insurance and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, last December 15th. He was given a 12-month community order, with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and a £30 fine. Murphy received six points on his licence.

Miss Cathryn Fell (defending) earlier said Murphy, who is currently not working, was embarrassed and disappointed his temper got the better of him.

Miss Fell said the offence took place a year after Murphy's brother died. He had not got over it. He had tried to get a mental health assessment.

The solicitor added: "He had a stroke two years ago and doesn't know if it has affected his brain activity. He says he is not that type of person. He reacted badly.

"He had not driven a long distance. He has not been in trouble for two years."