Family feud caused punch in pub

An attacker punched a man in a Burnley pub, after the victim’s son assaulted the defendant’s father with a piece of wood, a court heard.

The town’s magistrates were told how Daniel Worthington struck as the victim was in the Big Window, with his wife and friends. The victim suffered a cut to his nose.

Worthington, who has a conviction for battery, owned up in interview and said he hit the man because of history between the families.

The 28-year-old defendant, of Palace Street, Burnley, admitted assault by beating, on August 19th. He was fined £107 and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the hearing the victim was going back to his table from the toilet when someone came up behind him and started to punch him.

She added: “Once he turned round, he recognised Daniel Worthington and started to swing his arms in self-defence. He was in shock. It was all over in a matter of minutes. He knows the man from a club he used to attend, where his dad was on the committee.”

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said Worthington had made full admissions and expressed genuine remorse.

He said: “The defendant was in the Big Window with his father. Three years ago, his father was assaulted outside a local club, with a piece of wood, by the victim’s son. That was the subject of a successful police prosecution. Since that time, there has been a feud between the families.”

Mr Grice said regrettably, the defendant went to confront the victim, and swung a single punch.

The solicitor added: “He left and went to another establishment and the victim alerted his son. His son went looking for this defendant, found him and attacked him. The defendant didn’t make any complaint to the police.

“He regrets the incident ever occurred and apologises to the victim. There has since been a meeting between the sides, there has been considerable fence mending and hopefully that will be an end to what has been a sad saga.”