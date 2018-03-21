Ex-convict moved stolen car so he could sell it

An ex-convict who moved a stolen car left in a Padiham street was going to try and sell it, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Shaun Ross was caught after the owner of the Vauxhall Insignia, taken in a burglary, located it through social media and turned up. Police arrived to find them arguing.

Ross, a former addict, had the drug subutex on him, which hadn't been prescribed for him.

The 50-year-old defendant, of Forfar Street, Burnley, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Bear Street, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and possessing a Class C controlled drug.

He was given a four-week curfew, between 9pm and 6am and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Ross admitted taking the car, knowing it had been stolen or abandoned.

Mrs Mann said the owner stated when the vehicle was recovered, it was not drivable and had potentially been rendered useless.

The prosecutor added: "When he (Ross) was stopped by the police, he said he helped to push the car and did maintain he was going to try and sell it." She added: "He wasn't the original taker, but it was a car taken in a burglary."

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said Ross had not been in trouble since February last year. In 2016 and 2017, he was before the courts quite frequently.

The solicitor continued: "He has been out in the community for just coming up to a year now. He is still subject to post -sentence supervision."

Mr Frazer said:" He was taking illegal substances in 2016. He ended up in custody for quite a considerable period of time. He managed to temper his use of illegal substances."

The solicitor added the car had been left in a street in Padiham. He went on: "Rather than phoning up the police, he takes it upon himself to move it near his home address. The owner locates it on social media and he arrives at the address. He (Ross) doesn't have the key for it and only moves it a few yards."