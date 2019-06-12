'Emotional' Burnley mum-of-three caught drink driving

An "emotional" mum caught almost three times the limit - her second drink-drive offence - was on her way to a friend's to talk, a court heard.

Mother-of-three Tracie Louise Dewhurst, was stopped by police at 8pm, after they received information about a car leaving a house in Burnley. She was arrested and at the police station blew 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The town's magistrates were told that in May 2017, 34-year-old Dewhurst was convicted of a similar offence, when she gave a reading of 85 microgrammes.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said she cooperated with police and spent quite a long time at the station.

She had been in a domestic violence relationship that ended some months ago. Her vehicle had been smashed up by her ex, she lost her job and she witnessed a serious road accident where somebody nearly died.

The solicitor added: "All these things have been playing on her mind. On this particular occasion, she just got herself into an emotional state and just had to go round to a friend's house to talk. She got in the car without thinking and was stopped by the police."

Mr Rusius added the defendant was in receipt of universal credit and was hoping to get back into employment soon.

Dewhurst, of Healeywood Road, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Adamson Street in the town, on May 24th. She was fined £140, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for three years.