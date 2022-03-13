Police closed Padiham Road from Gannow Top roundabout to Alder Street/Rendel Street due to what was described as an on-going police incident.

It is believed police have closed the road from around 10-30pm.

Emergency services on Padiham Road last night

A police spokesman said: “Please can all traffic and members of the public avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene.”