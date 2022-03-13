Dramatic pictures from 'rooftop protest' police incident on busy Burnley road

Emergency services were mobilised to Padiham Road last night after reports of a rooftop protest which involved a man allegedly throwing tiles onto the ground below.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 1:27 pm

Police closed Padiham Road from Gannow Top roundabout to Alder Street/Rendel Street due to what was described as an on-going police incident.

It is believed police have closed the road from around 10-30pm.

Read More

Read More
Main road in Burnley closed due to 'ongoing incident'

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services on Padiham Road last night

A police spokesman said: “Please can all traffic and members of the public avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene.”

The scene on Padiham Road