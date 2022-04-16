Emergency services join forces with Burnley Council in new bid to stamp out town's anti-social behaviour problem
Police, fire service and the local authority have joined forces to tackle Burnley’s anti social behaviour problem.
Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team have launched a joint initiative with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Burnley Borough Council to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour. It will focus on arson, derelict and vulnerable buildings, fly tipping, abandoned vehicles and youth anti-social behaviour in Burnley.
Sgt Victoria Bramley said: “We had a multi-agency vehicle, staffed by both police and fire, to target identified hot spot areas after we have listened to the concerns of our communities. We also provided fire safety education to youths we interacted with.
“If you have any incidents to report please contact your local neighbourhood team.
Last week prominent Burnley businessman Ian Walker called for action on youths in the town centre who targeted shoppers from roofs by spitting at them and throwing glass bottles and other missiles. Mr Walker branded the behaviour as ‘disgusting.’