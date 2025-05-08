Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight people, from Burnley and Padiham, have been arrested by detectives from Cheshire Police as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of approximately £1M worth of plant equipment from across the UK.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six men and two women were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 7th), on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and fraud, following a series warrants in Burnley. Three vehicles, believed to have been used in the commission of the offences, were also seized during the raids.

The operation was led by officers from Cheshire Police, with the support of officers from The National Construction and Agriculture Theft Team (NCATT) and Lancashire Rural Crime Team. They follow on from the warrants conducted on Wednesday, March 5th, as part of the same investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight people from Burnley and Padiham have been arrested as part of ongoing police probe into £1M worth of plant equipment across UK

In Burnley a 38-year-old man was arrested in Manchester Road and a 34-year-old man was arrested in Fielden Street. In Prestwich Street a 42-year-old man was arrested and in Sycamore Avenue a 28-year-old man was arrested. In Padiham a 30-year-old man was arrested in Forest Green Close and a 45-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested in Kay Street. A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Whitegate Close.

The warrants are part of an ongoing investigation by Ellesmere Port CID into the theft of plant machinery from hire companies across the UK.

These include incidents in Cheshire, Cumbria, Humberside, West Midlands, Lancashire, Hertfordshire, Avon and Somerset, Staffordshire, Merseyside, Derbyshire, North Yorkshire, West Mercia and Lincolnshire. So far officers have arrested 19 people as part of the investigation, while a further six people have been interviewed under police caution.

Following today’s warrants Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, of Ellesmere Port CID, who led the operation, said: “This is a highly complex investigation into the theft of approximately £1 million worth of plant equipment from suppliers across the UK. So far, we have questioned 25 people who we believe have been involved in the theft of high value plant equipment, using false identifications in order to hire out equipment with no intent of ever returning the machines. Once again, I would like to thank all of the officers involved in this operation for their support and I hope that the arrests provide reassurance to the business community, demonstrating that we take reports of this nature seriously.”

The eight suspects remain in custody where they are being questioned by officers.