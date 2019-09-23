Eight Burnley men face crown court trial over affray charges

Eight Burnley men have appeared before the town’s magistrates, accused of affray in the town, last October.



Bashir Ali (55) Mohammed Shah Ahmed Ali (20), both of Ormerod Road, Mohammed Ali (43) Ukil Ali (42) Mohammed Hafiz-ur Rahman (26) Mohammed Shahanur Rahman (29) all of St George’s Square, Abdur Rahman (20) and Mohammed Shuheb Uddin (37), both of Burns Street, will have their cases heard at Burnley Crown Court.

They were unconditionally bailed until October 21st.

Mohammed Shah Ahmed Ali, Abdur Rahman, Mohammed Shahanur Rahman and Mohammed Shuheb Uddin also face allegations of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Mohammed Hafiz-ur Rahman and Mohammed Shuheb Uddin are also accused of damaging a car to the value of £500.