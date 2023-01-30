East Lancashire sees fall in crime following Operation Grip
East Lancashire has seen a decrease in crime results following the implementation of Operation Grip by local police.
Led by the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN), Operation Grip delivered a combination of knife crime education, community engagement and enforcement activity to reduce and prevent knife and violent crime.
Working alongside local neighbourhood policing teams, hotspot areas were identified based on recorded homicide, rape and violence with injury that became the focus for increased policing activity on a randomised patrol schedule.
Seven hotspots were identified for East division which covers the areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Pendle, Rossendale, Hyndburn and Burnley.
From October to December 2022, there was an average of 19% reduction in crime and an average of 13% decrease in serious violence within these hotspots. This is in comparison to the same time period the previous year.
Activity includes foot patrols at hotspots, interacting with groups and providing a visible presence of uniformed officers. The objective of the operation is to provide a target hardening approach with the visible presence of uniformed officers.
Officers also conduct intelligence led disruption visits, vehicle stops and stop searches.
Sergeant Gareth Brooks said: “I am extremely pleased to see the positive results our efforts are having within East Lancashire.
“These numbers are a direct result of the hard work done by those involved in patrolling, responding to incidents and keeping our communities safe.
“We work across the public sector and with charities and community groups to better understand and support individuals and communities. We will continue to work with our local partnership agencies to ensure victims are supported and at the forefront of all we do.”