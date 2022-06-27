The latest bi-annual Divisional Commendations Evening saw 15 officers, one PCSO and one member of the public awarded Commendations for their bravery and professional excellence by Divisional Commander (East), Chief Supt Mark Winstanley and Chief Constable Chris Rowley at a prize giving at Police Headquarters, in Hutton, Preston.

Two cases in Burnley were highlighted at the awards evening.

In 2019, West Yorkshire Police passed intelligence onto Lancashire Police about suspected online abuse and grooming of children by a man who lived in Burnley.

Winners at the East Lancashire Divisional Commendation police ceremony

Local detectives DC Dawson and DC Peel were allocated the case, and upon further investigation utilising experts in digital analysis, eleven further victims of child online abuse were discovered.

DC Dawson and DC Peel worked round the clock to ensure that those children and their parents were effectively safeguarded and offered support throughout the process of giving their evidence.

After months of working closely with the victims and their families, the voice of the victim absolutely centric to the investigation, DC Dawson and DC Peel were able to bring the offender to court.

On July 10th 2020, Joseph Sweeney, now aged 40 and of Sandhurst Street, Burnley, was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, with a five-year extended license.

In another case, in the depths of winter, a member of the public, Paul Bielby, was on his way to work when he came across a young man clearly experiencing a mental health crisis in a public place in Burnley.

Paul stopped his van and approached the young man, and after talking to him for a short while was able to help him to a place of safety.

DC Leanne Passmore, a detective on her way to work that day, was passing and also intervened. The young man and Paul have since stayed in touch, and he received the help he needed thanks to Paul’s kindness and Leanne’s quick thinking and support.

Chief Superintendent and Divisional Commander, Mark Winstanley said: “The Divisional Commander’s Commendations evening is a great opportunity for us to come together with families and friends of our police officers and staff to recognise some of the outstanding work that has taken place in East Lancashire and to thank those who go above and beyond in the line of duty to keep us all safe.

"The recipients of these awards should rightfully be proud of their achievements and this year has seen some fantastic examples of individuals and teams demonstrating bravery, leadership, and tenacity to ensure that vulnerable people are safeguarded and supported, and offenders are brought to justice.

"We are also incredibly proud on this occasion to recognise the selflessness of a member of the public, whose brave actions potentially saved the life of a young man in crisis.