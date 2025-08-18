An e-bike rider, who caused the death of an 86-year-old man after colliding with him on a busy Burnley road, has been sent to jail.

Bart O’Hare was on his way to pick up fish and chips for his tea when the accident happened on March 22nd last year. Sadly, he never made it to the chip shop, because of the driving of Dylan Green.

Green (20) was riding his Surron e-bike with a pillion passenger, without wearing a helmet. He was weaving purposely across the road and landing a wheelie shortly before colliding with Bart, who had looked both ways, before beginning to cross Accrington Road. Green and his passenger both fell from the e-bike, immediately picking it back up and fleeing the scene, driving over the pavement as he did so. The bike has never been located. Bart was left seriously injured in the road. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died on March 31st.

Following the collision, Green went home, where he told his family about the collision, before returning to the scene, where he was arrested.

A police investigation found that Green was travelling 41 per cent faster than other vehicles on Accrington Road, which has a 30mph speed limit. Footage showed Green weaving over the road, purposely swerving the e-bike where a pedestrian was stood near to the road edge.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst uninsured and death by driving without a driving license.

Green was sentenced to eight years and three months in a young offenders' institution by a judge at Preston Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. He received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for a separate drugs offence. Green of Helstone Close, Burnley, was also banned from driving for 12 years and four months.

Bart O'Hare (86) died after colliding with an e-bike riden to Dylan Green in March last year. Bart's family paid tribute to him as 'the glue' who held them all together

In a victim impact statement, Bart’s daughter told the court: “My dad never spent a night in hospital until that day when his granddaughter took the call. We went to the hospital, and we have to live with our final memories remembering him by the injuries Green caused. His selfish attitude was to try and diminish his actions by leaving my dad to suffer so he could get rid of the bike. If he had rung an ambulance instead, today may hold a different outcome for us all.”

Bart’s daughter also spoke of her dad’s role in their family adding: “You have taken the glue to our family, the man in our lives who would guide us whenever we needed. He was a man of the community. This is not just our loss, people looked up to my dad.”

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of our Roads Policing Unit said: “Bart was clearly a much-loved dad and grandad and was well respected in his community.

“Dylan Green rode his e-bike without a care for those around him. He was driving recklessly and showing off, performing a wheelie just before he collided with Bart. He didn’t stay at the scene, call for help, or identify himself to police. Instead, he fled, continuing to drive dangerously as he did so, in attempt to cover up his actions. It was only when he told his family what he had done that he returned to the scene.

"Driving in the way Green did is not and never will be acceptable. When the worst-case scenario happens, as did on that day last year, it leaves behind a wake of devastation to more people than you would imagine.

“My thoughts remain with Bart’s loved ones. No sentence will bring him back, but I hope they can feel some sense of justice today, that the man responsible for his death has been jailed.”