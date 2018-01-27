Drunken man fined after scrap outside pub

A drunken man who was arrested after scrapping with his "friend" at a pub ended up being hit in the pocket.

Burnley Magistrates' Court heard how Lee Denton (33) "took a bit of a fighting stance," with police, called them names and was swearing in the street.

Officers has been called to the 10pm trouble by the boss of the Market Street Tavern in Colne, on January 7th.

Denton, of Townley Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Market Street. He apologised for the trouble.

The defendant was fined £150 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was told by District Judge James Clarke: "It's an expensive night out."