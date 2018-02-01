Drunken man attacked 'Good Samaritan'

A drunken man who attacked a "Good Samaritan" motorist who stopped to help a woman being chased by a gang, remembered nothing about it.

Burnley magistrates were told how Linda Berry didn't pass by on the other side when she saw the "stressed" woman, who she knew, as she drove in Colne. But, she was grabbed and assaulted by Shaun Fuller and left upset and with her back hurt for her troubles.

Fuller (32) who said he doesn't drink much, didn't recall what he had done, but accepted the victim's version of events after the incident, last May 13th.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said the defendant was originally going to be given a caution, on condition he paid £100 compensation to the victim, but he hadn't.

She had been travelling down North Valley Road and was waiting at traffic lights, near the junction with Harrison Drive. She saw the woman, who appeared stressed, with three men running after her and saw her being grabbed hold of.

Mr Robinson said the victim stopped and pulled into Harrison Drive, to ask the woman, who appeared to be stressed, what was going on and if she was alright. Fuller, who was not known to the victim, swore at her.

The defendant then clenched his fists and the victim was going to phone the police.

The prosecutor added: "He grabbed hold of the side of her face, grabbed her body and pushed her and jolted her backwards. The other two men told him to leave her alone and let go of her. She says she was very upset and shook up when she phoned the police."

The defendant, of Harrison Drive, admitted common assault. Fuller, who has previous convictions for damage and assault, was fined £100 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.