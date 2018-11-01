Drunken attacker who spat in pub landlady's face was like a "man possessed" court told

A drunken attacker, who spat in the face of a Burnley pub landlady, was like a man " possessed," a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Paul Chappell had been causing a nuisance at the Victoria Inn on Colne Road at 10.30pm and had been asked to leave.

Chappell "turned wild" and replied: " I am who I am. I'm not a bad person."

The 26-year-old was taken outside, but swore and said: "Let me back in, I'm going to kill him."

He then went for a male customer and had to be pulled back so police were called.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, said the defendant was described as uncontrollable.

She told the hearing: "The landlady stood in front of him to stop him getting to the customer and he spat in her face.

"She told him 'Do not spit in my face,' and he replied And you what?' "

The prosecutor said the victim told police what the defendant had done to her was disgusting and added : "She said he looked possessed."

Chappell had been offered a conditional caution by police after the trouble, but had failed to comply with that.

Mr David Leach, defending, said Chappell was arrested at the pub. The landlady and landlord approached him, there was a discussion, he didn't like what had been alleged and it led to him being escorted out of the pub.

The solicitor said when the defendant was interviewed, he said he was so drunk he couldn't really dispute what was said against him.

Mr Leach added: " He was given a caution. He signed it. The condition was he had to pay £100 compensation, but unfortunately, at that time he lost his employment.

"He has no other means and was unable to raise the money."

The defendant, of Howard Street, Burnley, admitted assault by beating on Saturday, April 28th.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.