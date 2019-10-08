Drunk woman arrested after being thrown out of Burnley town centre pub

A drunk middle-aged woman, swearing in the street, had been thrown out of a Burnley pub after allegedly attacking the manager, a court heard.

Julie Shankland, who has more than 80 offences on her record, was struggling to talk to police coherently and was protesting her innocence.

When she was detained outside The Big Window in the 4-45pm trouble, she told them she had some cannabis on her.

The town’s magistrates were told the 55-year-old had been identified in Manchester Road, by a member of staff from The Brun Lea. Officers had originally been called to the pub, after reports of an ongoing assault at the premises.

Shankland had been followed outside. The manager had asked her to leave because of her behaviour. Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said: "She has not been charged with assault as the aggrieved does not wish wish to provide a statement."

The defendant, who was on a community order at the time, has 49 convictions for 84 offences.

Miss Akhtar continued: "She was interviewed. She said she couldn’t tell how much she had drunk. She says she had been drinking all sorts and couldn’t remember.”

The prosecutor added: "Drink does appear quite a bit on the record.”

Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, said Shankland spent a night in custody. He added: "She apologises to the court for what happened.”

The defendant, of Angle Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly and possessing cannabis resin, on September 16th.

She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay a £21 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told Shankland: "When you start swearing in the street and misbehaving, that’s unacceptable behaviour." He added: "Moderate your behaviour and don’t come back.”