Drunk woman abusive to supermarket staff

A drunken woman was arrested at Sainsbury's in Burnley, where she had been aggressive to staff, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Alice Kershaw (23) was downing a bottle of cider just outside the store. Officers arrived and Kershaw responded with swear words.

The defendant told the hearing: "When I'm drinking, it's not me. I know it's not acceptable."

Kershaw, from Burnley, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Curzon Street, in the town, on February 25th. She was given a 12- month conditional discharge and was told to pay £50 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.