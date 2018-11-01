Drunk threatened police in Burnley pub

A drunk told police that cop killer Dale Cregan was his hero as he tried to headbutt an officer in trouble outside a Burnley pub, a court heard.



Benjamin Peter Conner was also abusive and threatened to torch the pub and a police van in the early hours outburst outside the Bridge Bier Huis on Bank Parade.

Conner, a 27-year-old recovering alcoholic with 20 previous offences on his record, later told a probation officer: "I can be awful when I have had a drink and I have got the convictions to prove it."

Miss Catherine Allan (prosecuting) said Conner had tried to strike a man inside the pub.

Miss Allan said the defendant began to make threats of violence. Conner said Dale Cregan was his hero and became agitated.

She added: "He pulled away from the police officer and lunged forward, in a clear attempt to headbutt him. The officer managed to take evasive action. The defendant was taken to the floor and restrained."

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said Conner had been out drinking and was assaulted by a man under the culvert in Burnley. The man left and he followed him under the culvert towards a pub which the man went into.

Mr Grice said Conner was living in a recovery house, with very strict rules. He added: "This is a defendant who has sought voluntary assistance to try and help himself."

At the recovery house there was daily testing, one to one and group sessions and unpaid work.

The defendant, formerly of Brockenhurst Street, Burnley, admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, on October 14th. He received a community order under which he must live at the recovery house in Waterfoot, for three months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.