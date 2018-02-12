Drunk mum took child to pub

A Nelson mum on the drink all day took her little girl to the pub, where the woman was falling over drunk, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how the house the pair shared smelled of urine, there was food on the floor, a budgie was flying loose and the bin was full of beer bottles. The fridge didn't have much food in it.

The four-year-old was described by police officers who saw her later as "very thin and pale" and she didn't speak. She was wearing a dress but no knickers. The mother was arrested to protect a vulnerable person.

The 34-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted child neglect, on one day last July. She was given a 12-month community order, with six months' alcohol treatment and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also fined £30 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said at about 10-30am, the mother's cousin and sister went to her house.

He continued: "I think the social services had been trying to get in touch with her but had been unsuccessful. They had gone to the house to see what was happening and were allowed in.

"It was apparent the defendant was drunk. She was told social workers were trying to get hold of her. The sister and cousin wanted to take the girl away with them, but the defendant wouldn't left them. They eventually left and locked the door."

Mr Robinson said the mother was seen later in a Pendle pub, where a customer went to sit with the child as she was concerned about the level of alcohol the mother appeared to be under the influence of. The defendant was unsteady on her feet.

Mr Robinson said police later attended the defendant's father's address in the area. The child was sitting on the sofa. Officers found her very thin and pale. The sister re-attended to take the child.

The prosecutor said: "The defendant was drunk from quite early in the morning until about 6-30pm, when police arrived. It's mainly the consumption of alcohol that's been the neglect."

Mr Glen Smith (defending) said the mother had made significant progress since the offence. He continued: "She is grasping an opportunity to move her and her daughter's lives forward in a positive fashion."