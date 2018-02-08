Drunk mum spared jail

A mother-of-two has been spared jail after her fourth drunken attack on police.

Jessica Horne, an ex-carer for dementia sufferers, called a female officer a “dirty dyke” and a “fat lesbian” before booting her in the shin in the latest outburst.

Officers had found her shouting and swearing in the street after being called to reports of trouble in Burnley.

The town’s magistrates were told how Horne had downed a litre of wine and all she remembered was waking up in the police cells. The former criminology student had three previous convictions for police assault and each time has used her foot as a weapon.

In February last year, she appeared in court after hurling racist insults and spitting at a taxi driver after a night on the town.

Police had arrived and she had then turned on an officer of mixed face, insulting him and kicking him in the shin, leaving him in pain.

Horne was given a 12-week curfew after the alcohol-fuelled rant, but it was later lifted so she could go on holiday to Center Parcs for her mum’s 60th birthday.

Just four months after the first incident, she injured two police officers in more disorder last May.

She had been given two 12-month conditional discharges after the shocking, foul-mouthed tirade by the chairman who had described her behaviour as “completely unacceptable.”

The latest hearing was told Horne, who is said to suffer from depression and anxiety, has now vowed never to drink again.

Horne admitted police assault and being drunk and disorderly on Ribblesdale Street, Burnley, on January 19th.

The 27-year-old, of Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley, was given a 12-month community order, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a four week curfew, between 7pm and 7am. The magistrates told her they were taking no further action on the two conditional discharges she had breached.

Horne was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer.