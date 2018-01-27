Drunk mum glassed ex's mother

A drunken woman who glassed the mum of her violent ex, inflicting a gash on her forehead, two black eyes and leaving her scarred, has walked free from court.

Tracie Ellerton (44) hurled the "weapon" at Jill Cryer in the busy Commercial Hotel in Colne, after a "nasty break-up" with the victim's son Craig.

Mrs Cryer, who was in the premises with friends from a local darts team she played for, ended up with blood trickling down her face. The victim suffered a two inch cut between her eyebrows, a court heard.

Burnley Crown Court was told mother-of-three Ellerton, a Class A drug taker and binge drinker, struck after her 67-year-old father Colin had been involved in a scuffle with the victim. He was said to have slapped her face, but police took no further action.

The assault, last May 7th, was caught on CCTV and footage was earlier shown to a lower court.

Jobless Ellerton, was given 10 months in jail, suspended for a year and must pay Mrs Cryer £250 compensation.

The defendant, of Derby Street, Colne, also received a 12-month restraining order, banning her from contacting the victim. Ellerton, who had earlier admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and had been committed for sentence by magistrates, had no previous convictions.

Emma Kehoe (prosecuting) told the crown court it appeared there had been animosity between the parties since the breakdown of the relationship between Ellerton and Craig Cryer.

The defendant was with her father in the Commercial, there was an initial altercation between Mrs Cryer and the defendant's father and a scuffle took place between them.

The prosecutor added: "Her father was originally arrested for assault. The police have not charged him in relation to his part in the incident."

"The defendant had a glass, threw it across the public house and it hit the complainant in her face. Mrs Cryer suffered a cut on the bridge of her nose and it was glued.

James Heyworth (defending) told the hearing Ellerton's actions had been "wholly out of character."

The barrister said in 2015, Craig Cryer was convicted after a trial of assaulting Ellerton. and there had been bad blood between not just between Craig Cryer and the defendant, but their respective families.

The barrister said the defendant had mental health issues and didn't go out very often. He went on: She had really been set a challenge by her mental health key worker, to try and leave the house more. She went out with her dad. They were out really just to get the defendant out of the house."

Sentencing, Judge Beverley Lunt said: "It's said that you are ashamed to be here. You told the probation service that you are very sorry for what you have done and I trust that's a true account."

She added she was suspending the sentence "because of all the positives in your life and I am assured you will never do anything like this again."