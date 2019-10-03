Drunk man shouting and swearing in Burnley street

A drunken man who was shouting and swearing in the street was arrested after being warned by police, a court heard.

Ex-con Jonathan Michael O’ Brien had been found outside by officers when they attended Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, after reports of a domestic incident, at 7-45pm. They tried to speak to him and he was staggering around and unsteady on his feet.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the town’s magistrates: "They warned him about his behaviour several times. He continued to shout and swear in the street. He was abusive and causing a disturbance. He was arrested at 8pm.”

The prosecutor added the 35-year old defendant had 19 offences on his record and had been to jail.

O’Brien, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, said he had a drink problem. He continued: "I came home. I had been drinking again. My missus was obviously not happy with it. I haven’t drunk for six days.”

O’Brien, of no fixed address in Blackburn, admitted being drunk and disorderly on September 10th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.