Drunk driver was on way to feed pony

A drink-driver on the way to feed his granddaughter's pony was so worried about the animal when he was arrested police took him to it, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how David Bradbury (66) had earlier had half a bottle of wine with his lunch before he set off to his allotment to put the horse away for the night. He blew 41 microgrammes of alcohol in millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35

Bradbury was caught after police acted on information. He has now been banned for three years for his second drink-drive conviction.

The defendant, of Orpen Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Reynolds Street in the town, on January 9th. He was fined £155, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) said Bradbury, who had mobility issues, had been "somewhat foolish."

Police followed him to a shop where he was going to get some milk.

The solicitor added: "From there, he was going to drive to his allotment to feed and put away his granddaughter's pony for the night. The police took him to the allotment for a few minutes before the police station, so that he could do what he had to do with the pony. He had complied with police. I suggest that says something about he conducted himself that day."