Drunk Burnley woman abused paramedics on busy road at 8.30am

A woman, drunk on a busy main road in Burnley at about 8.30am, shouted and swore at paramedics trying to help her and was foul-mouthed to the police, a court heard.

Rebecca Anne Ratcliffe was in the carriageway when officers got to Colne Road. An ambulance was there, she was swaying around, and two paramedics were with her.

The town’s magistrates were told how the 24-year-old was shouting and swearing. Officers tried to engage with her, but she repeatedly told them to leave her alone. She said: "I’m not going to go with you. I’m not going to do anything.”

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing: "She continually refused to speak to the paramedics and receive treatment. She was repeatedly shouting and swearing at the paramedics and shouting at the officers.” The defendant was warned about her behaviour, but was arrested.

Ratcliffe had 21 offences on her record, including previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly. She was last before the court for a like offence in October 2015.

The defendant, who receives universal credit, was asked by the Bench chairman: "It doesn’t make very good reading your previous convictions, does it, really? You need to do something about either your drinking or your manner when you have had a drink.”

Ratcliffe, formerly of Halliwell Street in Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Colne Road on July 10th. She was fined £40 with a £32 victim surcharge.