Drunk abused police and public

A drunken man was abusive to police and members of the public, including an elderly pensioner, a court heard.

Luke Prescott began resisting arrest, shouted and swore in the street and tried to spit at an officer, but missed, Burnley magistrates were told.

Police had been alerted by CCTV operators, who had told them a man was fighting with a bouncer. Prescott was found outside The Swan pub, refused to leave the area, went into the Boot Inn, was shown the door and was abusive outside.

The 24-year-old defendant apologised for everything when he appeared in court, where he said he was on disability and sick benefits.

Prescott, of Berkeley Crescent, Padiham, admitted being drunk and disorderly on St James's Street, Burnley, on December 1st. He was given a six -month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said he had "gone through a lot of family circumstances" and was high on medication.

He told the Bench he shouldn't have had a drink and added: "Everything got the better of me."