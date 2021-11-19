Drugs, swords and imitation gun seized from Burnley house
Police in Burnley today seized a large haul of drugs, knives, swords and an imitation firearm after a raid on a house.
As part of Operation Sceptre this week the Taskforce have been targeting organised crime, dealing with offenders who carry knives.
Today officers executed a drugs warrant in the Accrington Road area and recovered a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, an imitation firearm and several bladed articles.
A 55 year old male has been arrested and was due to be interviewed by the team this evening.
A police spokesman said: "Knife crime is always a priority in Lancashire and work is always ongoing.
"Around 1% of crime in Lancashire is knife crime, which is lower than other areas, and hospital admissions in Lancashire for knife related injuries have been reducing over the last few years.
"We want to keep it that way."