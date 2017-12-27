Drugs gang jailed

A drugs gang, caught after discharging a firearm at a house in Burnley, have been sentenced to more than 60 years imprisonment for their roles in a supply network that travelled from Greater Manchester to sell substances in Burnley.

The investigation into the group began after a firearm was discharged on Stroyan Street, Burnley, on Saturday March 4th.

The incident was linked to an organised crime gang based in Leigh, who travelled daily to deal drugs in Burnley but were in dispute with a rival Burnley gang.

The group had been dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis under the name ‘TJ’ or ‘Tony’ which had been corroborated by during the initial arrest of Aaron MacFadden and Lisa Rigby on Monday February 6th.

They were apprehended in the Colne Road area of Burnley, in possession of heroin, and crack cocaine with a street value of £300 and £925 cash. ‘Tony’ calling cards – business cards containing their contact details for drug customers – and mobile phones were also recovered.

On March 6th, officers in Burnley arrested Micheal Siddeley, MacFadden and Riley after stopping and searching a Peugeot Boxer van, hired by Darren Charnock, on Moorland Road.

They found three individual deals of heroin, 39 individual deals of crack cocaine, 1.74g of cocaine; all with a street value of £1250. A number of mobile phones were also found hidden inside the van and Riley was in possession of £1,000 in cash.

The group of 11 men, two women and a boy, 17, were jailed last week after previously pleading guilty to drugs offences at earlier hearings at Preston Crown Court.

Michael Siddeley (24) of Littleton Close, Warrington was given nine years and four months imprisonment.

Darren Charnock (28) of Palace Grove Leigh was sentenced to seven years and two months.

Callum Riley (18) of Kensington Drive, Leigh was handed seven years.

Jamie Crompton (21) of Ainsworth Lane, Bolton was jailed for seven years.

Robyn Anderton (23) of Palace Grove Leigh was sentenced to five years, seven months.

Charlie Boyle (19) of Carisbrooke Road, Leigh was given five years, seven months.

Kieran Siddeley (19) of Warrington Road, Leigh was jailed for five years, four months.

Aaron MacFadden (25) of Chatham Street, Leigh was sentenced to five years, four months.

Lisa Rigby (37) of Cunliffe Street, Leigh was given five years.

Alex Hall (29) of Carswell Close, Leigh was jailed for four years.

Hayden Ashcroft (21) of Corronation Drive, Leigh was sentenced to four years.

Luke Briggs (18) of Hendon Street, Leigh was given three years. A 17 year old boy from Leigh was handed a 12 month Youth Referral Order.

Jon Woods (31) of Richmond Drive, Leigh was given an eight month sentence suspended for 18 months.

Det. Sgt Andrew Osbaldeston from the East Division Targeted Crime Unit said: “I am pleased with the result which shows that those who think they can travel into Lancashire to deal drugs will be caught and brought before the courts.

“I am satisfied that these people, who caused significant problems in Burnley dealing drugs over a five month period have now been removed from our streets and I ask the public for their continued support.”