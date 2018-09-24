Drugs gang deals ‘made £210,000’

A drugs gang which tried to flood a Lancashire town with heroin and crack cocaine is said to have made more than £210,000 from the venture.



But some senior figures will not face any further penalties after a judge ruled they had little, if any, realisable assets.

Those jailed, from top left: Michael Siddeley, Darren Charnock, Callum Riley, Jamie Crompton, Robyn Anderton, Lisa Rigby, Alex Hall, Luke Briggs

Investigators probed the finances of five people from Leigh who targeted addicts in Burnley in the early part of 2017.

Detectives arrested the main protagonists after a “turf war” between rival dealers saw shotguns fired in the street. Twelve were later jailed for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police raided the homes of ringleaders, Robyn Anderton, 23, and Darren Charnock, 28, both of Palace Grove, as part of their crackdown and seized cash and drugs wraps.

But Judge Sara Dodd, sitting at Preston Crown Court, ruled Anderton and Charnock only benefitted to the tune of £8,300, and £9,288 respectively, and in turn only had assets of £1 and £9.66. They face nominal one-day jail terms in default of payment.

Michael Siddeley, 24, of Littleton Close, Warrington, made £119,120 and Kieron Siddeley, 22, of Warrington Road, Leigh, profited by £92,552.

But Kieron Siddeley only had assets of £172 - so also faced a one day prison term in default.

The court heard Michael Siddeley had assets of £7,500 and would be jailed for four months if he did not pay up.

Co-defendant Callum Riley, 18, of Coronation Drive, was told his benefit figure was £7,976, and he had assets of £1,035, so would face a seven-day jail sentence in default.

The judge adjourned the case of Aaron McFadden, 24, of Chatham Street, until October 29, after he was not produced from custody.

A forfeiture order for £389 was made in the case of Alex Hall, 29, of Carswell Close, Tyldesley.

Lisa Rigby, 37, of Cunliffe Street, Hayden Ashcroft, 29, of Coronation Drive, Charlie Boyle, 19, of Carisbrook Road, and Luke Briggs, 18, of Hendon Street, all Leigh, and Jamie Crompton, 31, of Ainsworth Lane, Bolton, were also jailed as a result of the same operation.