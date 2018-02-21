Drug driver faces community service

A drug-driver who had a bag of cocaine on him told police he took it to keep him awake on night shifts, but he had now lost his job, a court heard.

Connah Stockdale (23) a convicted cannabis supplier, had almost three times the specified limit of the drug and more than four times the limit of cocaine in his system when officers stopped him. A strong smell of cannabis was coming from the vehicle and a roadside drugs swipe proved positive after he was stopped on the way to work.

Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting) told Burnley magistrates a blood test showed Stockdale had 5.9 microgrammes of Delta-9- Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood – the specified limit is two – and 44 microgrammes of cocaine, against the specified limit of 10.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police the £30 bag of cocaine was for his own use. She added: “He said he uses it while he works night shifts to keep him awake.”

Stockdale may have to take his driving test again as he has been qualified for less than two years. He was banned for a year and was given a 12-month community order, with 150 hours unpaid work. The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Stockdale, of Brunshaw Avenue, admitted possessing cocaine and two counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Admiral Street, in the town, last November 30th.