Drug driver caught after returning to scene of crash in Burnley

A drug-driver was caught after he crashed, left and returned to the vehicle when police were there, a court heard.

Liam Horgan had three substances in his system and was also found to have cannabis on him when he was arrested. He had hit a parked car at 2-30am, on Wilton Street in Burnley, last July 13th, the town's magistrates were told.

The 25-year-old was found to have four times the limit of a derivative of cocaine, just over the cocaine limit and almost twice the specified amount of cannabis in his blood, when he was tested. He has now been banned for 18 months.

The court heard police had come across the vehicle and had found Horgan’s wallet inside. The bumper and registration plate had fallen off.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said: "At that point, the defendant returned to the scene. He said he had returned to recover some of the property left behind, but also said he thought he needed to do the right thing.

"He cooperated with all requests. He told police he had been driving home from the pub when he was distracted by some people arguing at the side of the road. As he pulled in, people shouted, he said he was a bit scared, he panicked and left.”

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the hearing: "I learn from my mistakes and I feel so bad about what happened.”

He added the vehicle was leased and he was still tied-in with the agreement, even though he wouldn’t be able to drive it.

Horgan, of Hodder Street, Burnley, admitted three counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, involving benzoylecgonine, cocaine and delta- 9- tetrahydrocannabinol. He was fined £325 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sentencing the defendant, who had no previous convictions, the Bench chairman said they noted he was truly remorseful.