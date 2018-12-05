Drug dealer who was chased by police from Bradford to Burnley will serve three years in prison

A drug dealer who led police on a 30-mile chase from Bradford to Burnley has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Benjamin Boyes, from Bradford, tried to evade arrest by fleeing police in the Yorkshire city.

Benjamin Boyes, 27 years, from Bradford was found in possession of Crack Cocaine and Heroin.

But the 27-year-old was pursued by police officers who tracked him all the way to Burnley.

On Thursday August 2, officers from the Targeted Crime Team intercepted a vehicle travelling from Bradford into Lancashire, which they suspected had been transporting Class A drugs.

The vehicle failed to stop for police, but officers were not deterred.

Police pursued the driver for 30 miles as he travelled from Bradford through Colne before he was eventually stopped in Townley Park.

Boyes, the driver of the vehicle, was found in possession of cash, mobile phones and a quantity of Class A drugs, including Crack Cocaine and Heroin.

Police estimated that the haul of drugs was enough for 100 street deals and was worth over £1,000.

On Monday December 3, Boyes was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to 39 months in jail. He had admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Sgt Haydn Sibley, of East TCU, said: “County lines gangs pose a significant threat to vulnerable adults and children upon whom they rely to facilitate and conduct their illegal activities.

"Exposure to this level of gang exploitation has the potential to create both emotional and physical harm and we continue to make efforts to tackle this criminality.

“We are working closely with the other north west police forces and our partners in local authorities, health and social services to tackle county lines criminal activity so that we can keep our communities safe.

"Our activities form part of our on-going response to tackle serious and organised crime within our communities and in particular county lines activity.

“As always we need intelligence coming from members of the public to alert us to potential drugs activity so that we can investigate and continue to disrupt these organised gangs. I would encourage anyone who feels that they have information that could help to contact us or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”