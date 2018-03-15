Drug dealer jailed

A Bradford drug dealer arrested in Colne has been jailed.

Hasnan Mohammed Arif of Bradford was involved in the supply of class A drugs between West Yorkshire and Lancashire.

He was arrested on North Valley Road in Colne in January and convicted of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Arif was found with3.49 grams of heroin and 5.33 grams of crack cocaine on him and was sentenced to two years in a Young Offenders Institution.

The judge stated: “This was a serious incident involving Class A drugs. It seems to me an immediate sentence of custody is required.”

Sgt Hindle from Pendle Local Policing Team said that this shows Lancashire's commitment to tackling the drug supply into the county and breaking those cross-border connections.

The officer said that Arif had apparently left college to become a drug dealer and this is a clear indication that crime does not pay.