Thirty eight tickets were issued by officers in the traffic operation focussed on Burnley Road, Colne and Holllin Bank in the Brierfield/Nelson area.

Offences included not wearing a seat belt, driving while using a mobile phone, no insurance, which resulted in that vehicle being seized, and anti-social driving.

Police issued 38 tickets to motorists committing offences in the Pendle area

A number of drivers failed to stop during the operation this week so officers will be carrying out home visits.

A spokesman for the Colne and Nelson Community team said: "Just to confirm what a good day for us as a community would look like.... zero tickets being issued as all drivers were driving safely and within the law.

"The number of tickets issued shows some drivers do not have respect for other road users and the law.