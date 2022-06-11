Thirty eight tickets were issued by officers in the traffic operation focussed on Burnley Road, Colne and Holllin Bank in the Brierfield/Nelson area.
Offences included not wearing a seat belt, driving while using a mobile phone, no insurance, which resulted in that vehicle being seized, and anti-social driving.
A number of drivers failed to stop during the operation this week so officers will be carrying out home visits.
A spokesman for the Colne and Nelson Community team said: "Just to confirm what a good day for us as a community would look like.... zero tickets being issued as all drivers were driving safely and within the law.
"The number of tickets issued shows some drivers do not have respect for other road users and the law.
"Road safety is a consistent priority for us and you, our Pendle community, so we will continue to conduct these operations to make our roads safer."