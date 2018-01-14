Driver who refused to stop for police went through No Entry sign

A driver who didn't stop for police went up a street the wrong way and against a No Entry sign, a court heard.

Francesco Dyster (55) had been followed after he was seen going above a 20mph speed limit. He carried on after officers illuminated their blue lights and drove up and down streets in the Daneshouse and Stoneyholme area of Burnley for several minutes, the town's magistrates were told.

The court heard Dyster was detained and arrested after he eventually came to a dead end. He told police he had arranged to meet another man to get drugs, he saw the police and the man told him to "floor it" and kept shouting at him to keep going.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said: "I was really under duress. The passenger told me to keep going, put my foot down. I felt I was in danger at the time."

Dyster, of Hargrove Avenue, Burnley, admitted failing to stop when required by a constable on Gordon Street, in the town and driving without due care and attention on Burns Street, last December 23rd.

He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was given three points on his licence.