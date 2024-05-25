Driver of this Berlingo charged with dangerous driving after starting police chase through Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver of this Berlingo has been charged with dangerous driving after starting a police chase through Burnley.

The vehicle was seen being driven erratically in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

HT48 from the Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver led officers on a pursuit through Cliviger and Burnley Wood, ultimately giving up next to Turf Moor following a stinger deployment by Lancs ARV’s HR95.

The driver was arrested and has now been charged with: failing to stop; dangerous driving; drink driving; driving without insurance; and driving without a licence.