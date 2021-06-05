Driver for fined for using mobile phone while driving to change 'rubbish track' playing on device
The driver in Lancashire was issued with a fine for using a mobile behind the wheel.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:52 pm
Traffic police pulled the motorist over in the Ribble Valley.
Read More
Read MoreDriver stopped near Preston at 6am this morning was twice the legal drink drive ...
The driver admitted using the mobile device, saying they only picked up the device to change a 'rubbish track' playing on its music streaming app.
Officers were unimpressed and issued an on the spot fixed penalty notice.
"Ticket issued to the driver of a tractor this morning for doing just that."