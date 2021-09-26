Driver crashes car following Burnley town centre police chase
A man who was spotted driving down a Burnley one way street in the wrong direction has been arrested after attempting to evade police.
Officers tried to stop the blue BMW M4 in Tesco car park in the early hours of this morning.
Driving at at speed towards them, the driver mounted a pavement before heading toward Burnley Wood where he collided with a lamp post and a parked car.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Insp. Chris Valentine said: "The BMW is more than likely a write-off as will be the unfortunate car that was parked up. A late finish for the team but an excellent result getting this driver off the road."