Driver crashes car following Burnley town centre police chase

A man who was spotted driving down a Burnley one way street in the wrong direction has been arrested after attempting to evade police.

By John Deehan
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:24 pm

Officers tried to stop the blue BMW M4 in Tesco car park in the early hours of this morning.

Driving at at speed towards them, the driver mounted a pavement before heading toward Burnley Wood where he collided with a lamp post and a parked car.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The BMW M4 crashed into a lamp post and a parked car in the Burnley Wood area

Insp. Chris Valentine said: "The BMW is more than likely a write-off as will be the unfortunate car that was parked up. A late finish for the team but an excellent result getting this driver off the road."