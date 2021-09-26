Driver crashes car following Burnley town centre police chase

Officers tried to stop the blue BMW M4 in Tesco car park in the early hours of this morning.

Driving at at speed towards them, the driver mounted a pavement before heading toward Burnley Wood where he collided with a lamp post and a parked car.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The BMW M4 crashed into a lamp post and a parked car in the Burnley Wood area