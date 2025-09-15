A driver fled the scene after his car was in collision with several parked vehicles in Burnley in the early hours of today (Monday).

Police were called out at 1am, after the incident in Manchester Road. The driver of the vehicle involved, a BMW, had left the scene, but was found following a search by officers on foot with the assistance of the police helicopter.

A 22-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving while unfit through drink/drugs. He’s currently in custody. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0042 of 15th September.