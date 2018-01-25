Driver almost landed friend in court

A crook has been given his second suspended jail term in just three weeks after lying and landing his partner's friend's husband in trouble.

Banned and uninsured driver Adrian Lee Palmer (39) gave the man's name and address to police when he was stopped in Nelson. He only came clean when he heard the friend's husband was being taken to court a few weeks later Burnley magistrates were told.

Palmer's girlfriend left him after finding out what he had done, but the couple were now back together. He had been at the wheel of her Vauxhall Astra when he was pulled up on Brook Street, last September 23rd and claimed he had permission to drive it, which was also untrue.

Palmer, who has a long driving record, has now been given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, with six points on his licence.

It comes 19 days after he was ordered off the road for four years on January 4th. On that occasion, the defendant had received 12 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, with the Thinking Skills programme, for drink driving. The banned driving offences were committed before the excess alcohol.

The defendant had also walked free from court in 2015, when he got a suspended sentence after raiding an ex-neighbour's home in Bacup. A judge had spared him so he could be there at the birth of his child.

Palmer is on benefits because, the justices were told, he can't work due to a detached retina and spends his time at the gym and with his partner.

Prosecutor Alex Mann told the latest hearing that Palmer was stopped because he might not have had insurance. She added: "He gave somebody else's details, a person who exists and was spoken to by the police."

Ben Leech (defending) said he panicked when stopped.

A probation officer who interviewed the defendant, who has children with a previous partner, told the court: "He did come forward to the police when he heard his girlfriend's friend's husband was being taken to court, which was a few weeks later."

Palmer, of Hodgson Street, Darwen, admitted obstructing police, driving whilst disqualified and no insurance. He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.