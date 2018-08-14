Drink-driver 'unfortunate' to be before the courts

A drink-driver found just over the limit in the early hours has paid the price with a 12-month ban.

Burnley magistrates heard how 23-year-old Connor Lee Potts was seen by police when he was behind the wheel of his Peugeot 207 on the Shuttleworth Hall Link Road, Padiham. He had been speeding up and then braking.

He provided a positive roadside breath -test and then gave a sample at the police station, showing 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When he was interviewed, he said he had been on his way home and had had a few drinks just a few short hours before.

Mr Jeremy Frain, defending Potts, told the Bench he had had a very small amount of alcohol.

He gave a reading of 40 and the police did not prosecute until a reading of 39. The solicitor said: "He is very unfortunate indeed to be before you today. "

Mr Frain said the defendant had pleaded guilty, was in work and was due to change his job in two weeks. The solicitor added: "He apologises to all concerned. He has learned a salutary lesson."

The defendant, of Bridgefield Street, Hapton, admitted driving with excess alcohol on July 14th. He was fined £200 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.