Drink-driver left scene of crash in Burnley

A drink-driver almost twice the limit made off after a crash in Burnley but was followed by the other motorist, a court heard.

Lukas Gabrilazicius had pulled out in front of the other vehicle on Rossendale Road, causing the 3am collision.

The town's magistrates were told how Gabrilazicius gave a positive roadside breath test and at the police station blew 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He was carrying a passenger and wasn't insured either.

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said Gabrilazicius had been working, a friend rang up, they went back to his house, had something to eat and began drinking. The friend said he wanted to go to a nearby petrol station for some cigarettes.

The solicitor added: "The defendant says his friend, by that stage, was very drunk and he didn't want him to drive. He accepted by his plea he had also been drinking, but he didn't think he was in the serious state that his friend appeared to be. He drove his friend's vehicle and that person was the passenger.

"There was a road traffic accident, he panicked and he failed to stop."

Gabrilazicius, who is from Lithuania, has no previous convictions.

The defendant, of Harold Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Rossendale Road, on August 5th. He was fined £250, with a £30 victim surcharge, was told to pay £85 costs and was banned for 22 months.