Drink-driver leaves Burnley couple with numerous broken bones

A drink-driver almost three times the limit left a couple seriously injured after he hit them in an early hours crash in Burnley, a court heard.

Pedestrians Darren Parker and Sabrina Dunn both suffered multiple fractures in the collision on Yorkshire Street when they were struck by Corey Bailey.

The town's magistrates were told how 22-year-old bin man Bailey had a "black box" in his Fiat Punto and was doing no more than 35mph. He blew 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested. The legal limit is 35.

Bailey was said to be "visibly shocked" when shown CCTV of the incident and, the court heard, felt he had ruined the victims' lives. His solicitor told the hearing he felt sick with guilt and said: "He will never forgive himself for this accident. It will stay with him for the remainder of his life and serve as a very serious lesson."

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said Mr Parker's injuries included a broken ankle, tibia, and fibula and his partner suffered two fractures each to her skull, spine, and pelvis. "Its likely they did step out, but if he had not been drinking, it's possible he could have avoided a collision," Mrs Yates said.

The prosecutor said Ms Dunn, who was concerned how she was going to pay her bills, also had a bleed on the brain and would be in a full neck and back brace for three months. Mrs Yates continued: " She says she doesn't know if she feels angry or sad. She had been drinking, but doesn't describe herself as being drunk. She is in a lot of pain, is not sleeping, and is upset and devastated to see her partner also injured."

The prosecutor said Mr Parker spoke of his last memory before the crash, which was stepping into the road with his arm around Sabrina. He was left in excruciating pain. Mrs Yates added: "He doesn't recall the road being that busy with traffic or people."

Miss Gemma Zakrzewski, defending, told the hearing Bailey had never troubled the courts before, saying: "I would suggest he is a man of exemplary conduct. This is a young man who is extremely hard-working and the incident is wholly out of character for him."

The solicitor said: "This is something my client will think about for the rest of his life. This is something he will have to live with. It's something he regrets deeply. It was a moment of stupidity on his part."

Probation officer Elliot Smith, who interviewed the defendant, said he did not focus on his own problems, but more the two pedestrians. The officer went on: "He feels that he has ruined their lives."

Mr Smith said the defendant, who lived with his partner and her family, had argued with her after watching Burnley FC play and then going to the pub. The officer added: "He made a terrible, reckless, and poor decision to drive."

Bailey, of Prescott Street in Burnley, admitted admitted driving with excess alcohol on April 15th. The Bench said he had shown remorse and genuine concern for the people that were injured.

The defendant was given a community order with 300 hours unpaid work and was banned for 28 months. Bailey, who had no previous convictions, must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.