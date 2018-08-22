Drink-driver had gone to pick up car hours after a few afternoon pints

A 59-year-old drink-driver caught just before midnight had had "five or six" pints, a court heard.

Anthony Tempest was stopped by police in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley at 11-45pm. He was taken into custody, where he blew 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The town's magistrates were told how Tempest, a carer for his wife, had recently been on sick pay from his job.

Mr John Rusius, defending Tempest, told the hearing he had had five or six drinks in the afternoon.

The solicitor continued: "That was a long time before he drove. Just before midnight, he went to pick up his car . He felt fine and thought he would be under the limit."

Mr Rusius said: "He is a carer for his wife and that's going to cause him considerable difficulties."

The defendant told the Bench: "My sick pay has just finished. My wife is in hospital at the moment."

Tempest, of Printers Fold, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on July 8th. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The defendant was banned for 12 months.