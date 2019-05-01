Drink driver crashed with children in vehicle in Colne

A drink-driver almost twice the limit crashed while two children were in his vehicle, a court heard.

Luke Edwards (40) who had not stopped after the collision, was caught after police spotted his damaged Audi A4. They had been looking for the vehicle after they saw it about 10 minutes earlier and believe it had turned off suddenly after seeing them.

Burnley magistrates were told how Edwards had three passengers in his car. The defendant was said to have tried to play down the accident, but according to the police his vehicle had "significant damage."

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said police first saw the car on Tennyson Avenue in Colne, at about 7-55pm. They believed it suddenly turned off, possibly because the driver had seen them.

The officers searched the area and about 10 minutes later saw the car, which had damage to the front wing and a rear wheel. They stopped it. Edwards gave a positive roadside breath test, about 15 minutes after the accident.

Mr Robinson added: "There was a female passenger and two children present in the vehicle. They were escorted home and the defendant was arrested."

At the police station, he blew 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said Edwards and his family had gone out to another house, he had two to three cans to drink and wasn't intending to drive. There was "a little disagreement" and he left.

The solicitor added: "He misjudged a corner and collided with a kerb. A couple of airbags did go off. It seems some damage had been caused to his vehicle although he wasn't aware of it at the time.

"Clearly, this is very much out of character for this gentleman, either to commit an offence or appear before the courts. Whether he will retain hIs job remains to be seen. He is very much full of regret and remorse."

The defendant, of Springfield Avenue, Earby, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Skipton Road, Colne, and failing to stop after an accident on Glenroy Avenue, Colne, on April 6th.

He was fined £580, with £85 costs and an £58 victim surcharge and was banned for 17 months.