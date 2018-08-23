Drink-driver crashed into parked car in Nelson

A drink-driver more than twice the limit crashed his car after six or seven pints of lager, a court heard.

Printer Mark Hudson was upset at the police station after the smash, apologised, told officers it was his vehicle and added: "I need it for work tomorrow."

Burnley magistrates were told the 36-year-old defendant blew 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, told the hearing that at 10pm, the defendant was in an accident on Marsden Hall Road, Nelson.

Police found him standing next to his car, which had substantial damage at the front. He smelled of alcohol, gave a positive breath test and was arrested.

The prosecutor said when the defendant was interviewed, he said he had been out with friends, intended to have a couple of drinks but had six or seven pints of lager.

Miss Allan said: "He felt OK, but he shouldn't have driven. He hit a parked car. He said he didn't stop immediately because he was just in shock."

The prosecutor added: "He said he was on medication and shouldn't really be drinking alcohol. He was very remorseful for his actions." The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, said Hudson had been foolish. He worked in Blackburn and was going to have considerable difficulties getting there and back.

The solicitor continued: "He has a 20-month-old daughter. He sees her every weekend and that's going to cause him difficulties, but he accepts he is the author of his own misfortune."

Mr Rennison said the defendant was on medication for depression and probably used alcohol as a crutch. He added: "This has been a massive wake-up call and he has certainly moderated his alcohol intake."

Hudson, of Ellesmere Avenue, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on August 5th. He was fined £300, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 18 months.