Drink-driver could end up in jail

A drink-driver who was almost five times the limit could be facing a jail term

Burnley magistrates heard how Peter Crozier blew 160 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was caught on Westgate, in the town, last November 15th. The legal limit is 35.

The 56-year-old, of Hollins Court, Harper Street, Barnoldswick, admitted driving with excess alcohol and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The defendant's case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report from the probation service and he will be sentenced on January 30th, at Blackburn Magistrates' Court. He was given an interim disqualification.