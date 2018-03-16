Drink-driver caught going to shop

A drink-driver was caught on his way to a nearby shop, Burnley magistrates were heard.



Marius Sorin Farcas (28) was pulled over by police at 4-20am in a routine stop.

They could smell alcohol on his breath and at the police station he blew 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, told the court Farcas was at his brother's house and unfortunately took the decision to drive two minutes to the nearest shop. She said: "On the way, he was stopped by the police. He accepts that he is over the limit and didn't have any insurance."

Farcas, of Whitehall Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol and with no insurance in Edith Street, Nelson, on February 17th. He was banned for 14 months and was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.