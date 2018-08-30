Drink driver caught asleep at McDonald's

A drink-driver was found fast asleep in his car at McDonald's with his keys in the ignition and the engine running, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how 26-year-old Andrew Butcher was said by the police, who had to wake him up, to be "heavily intoxicated."

He blew 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Miss Catherine Allan told the hearing at 9-10am police had received a call from a member of the public asking them to go the restaurant.

She added: "CCTV clearly showed him ( the defendant ) driving onto the forecourt of McDonald's before being apprehended by the officer."

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said Butcher had been at work when he received a text from a friend, asking him to go and meet him when he finished.

"He did that. He had not intended to drink at that stage. His friend asked him to give him a lift into town and requested him to have a drink with him. The night took over."

Butcher, of Sycamore Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Burnham Gate, in the town, on August 5th.

He was fined £275, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 17 months.