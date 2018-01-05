Don’t fall victim to high profile telephone scam

Lancashire residents have been warned not to fall victim to a high profile phone scam that is conning vulnerable and elderly people out of thousands of pounds.

The scammers are preying on victims by cold calling them and impersonating an HMRC member of staff. They tell them that they owe large amounts of tax which they can only pay off through digital vouchers and gift cards, including those used for Apple’s iTunes Store.

Victims are told to go to a local shop, buy these vouchers and then read out the redemption code to the scammer. The conmen then sell on the codes or purchase high-value products, all at the victim’s expense.

HMRC’s Director General of Customer Services, Angela MacDonald, said: “We urge people with elderly relatives to warn them about this scam.”