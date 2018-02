Police are investigating after a farmer reported two of his sheep were killed in recent days, believed to be as a result of dog attacks.

The incidents happened on Friday and today at Hunter's Oak Farm, Ightenhill, prompting the farmer to contact police.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating whether these sheep deaths were caused by a dog or a fox. However, we would urge all dog walkers to ensure their pets are kept on a lead at all times, especially when walking near farm land."